New Chancellor for CSU System Expected to be Named Next Week

California State University stakeholders will learn next week who will take over as the system’s new chancellor.

Current Chancellor Timothy White announced his retirement plans last October, effective July 2020.

He put those plans on hold in March though as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The crisis forced the 23-campus system into a virtual learning environment that leaders plan to continue through the spring.

The university also slowed the search for his replacement, but CSU Board of Trustees Chair Lillian Kimbell is expected to announce the system’s new “chancellor-select” next week.

The board, which is holding its meetings virtually due to the pandemic, is scheduled to hold closed-session gatherings Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings. “Executive personnel matters” appear on the agenda each day.

On Wednesday morning, the board’s Committee on University and Faculty Personnel will discuss a compensation package for the chancellor-select. The issue goes to the full board later that day.

The new chancellor is expected to take over early next year.

White has been CSU chancellor since 2012. He is credited with spearheading efforts to bolster graduation rates, while also seeing state funding for the system increase from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion during his tenure. Enrollment rose from 436,000 to more than 480,000.

San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos are part of the CSU system.

– City News Service

