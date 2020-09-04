Recent Coronavirus Cases Among SDSU Students Triple to 184

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials on Friday reported an additional 120 COVID-19 cases among San Diego State University students, bringing the total since Aug. 24 to 184.

“SDSU undergrads need to stay home within their living units this weekend and help us stop the spread within your campus community,” said Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “If you have been to parties and social events, you need to get tested, now. And isolate until you get results.”

The increase comes as the county investigates 14 clusters of cases involving students at different locations. So far all cases appear to have originated outside of campus activities, and there are no known cases among SDSU faculty, staff, visitors or vendors.

The university has paused in-person instruction for four weeks, and sports activities for two weeks.

“As we enter the Labor Day weekend, we ask everyone to avoid gatherings. SDSU will continue actively monitoring the on-campus and nearby communities for non-compliance,” the university said in a statement, warning that the consequences for violation of COVID-19 policies can range up to suspension and expulsion.

The county has expanded a nearby drive-up testing site, located in parking lot 17B at 6200 Alvarado Road. It will be open Saturday and reopen on Tuesday offering 500 no-appointment tests a day.

