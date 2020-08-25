By Christine Huard

Share This Article:

Public health officials said Tuesday that all schools in San Diego County will be allowed to reopen for in-person instruction next week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The announcement was made during a morning telebriefing with the county’s K-12 public and private school administrators. Current public health orders have been updated and become effective Saturday.

Schools will remain open, even if the county is placed back on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list because of a case rate that exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief health officer.

She tempered that slightly, however, saying a major increase in the case rate would likely trigger changes.

“If case rates become astronomically high again, that’s a game changer,” Wooten said.

The amended public health order does not require schools to reopen Sept. 1, but leaves it up to schools to decide independently. To reopen, schools must have an approved safe reopening plan that details the measures they have in place to comply with the state’s safe reopening criteria for schools.

The county’s school districts, public charter schools, private and faith-based schools have been working on those plans for months and many have them in place.

Wooten said the state will release specific guidance for schools on reopening for in-person instruction later today.

Meantime, county health officials provided best practices they have complied over the past weeks through the review of waiver applications submitted by schools seeking approval to restart classroom instruction for their TK-6 grades.

With the OK for all schools to reopen if they choose, the county has suspended the waiver process.

“It didn’t make sense to continue to process applications,” Wooten said. “All schools will be able to reopen Tuesday.”

County Gives Schools OK to Reopen for In-Person Instruction Next Tuesday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: