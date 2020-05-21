Canyon Crest Academy’s Christina Wooden Named Presidential Scholar

Share This Article:

A student at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley is among 161 students nationwide to be recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars for their achievements, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday.

Christina Wooden, a San Diego resident, is one of seven Southern California high school seniors in the 56th class of Presidential Scholars. The others are graduates of schools in Los Angeles County. Two other students in Northern California also were chosen.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, along with evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out,” DeVos said. “And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

The program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students since its creation in 1964, and was expanded in 1979 to recognize youths who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts and again in 2015 to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars are set to be recognized this summer as public health circumstances permit.

— City News Service

