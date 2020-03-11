Science Symposium at UC San Diego Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

Share This Article:

Amid continued concerns about the coronavirus, more event cancellations and postponements were announced Wednesday, including the Kyoto Prize Symposium at UC San Diego.

The event was planned for March 18-19 and “has been postponed to a later date,” according to a UCSD Twitter post. The symposium includes international leaders in advanced technology, astrophysical sciences, and theater.

The San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering at Miramar College scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled.

On Tuesday, the American Association for Cancer Research canceled its April 24-29 annual meeting.

“This evidence-based decision was made after a thorough review and discussion of all factors impacting the annual meeting, including the U.S. government’s enforcement of restrictions on international travelers to enter the U.S.; the imposition of travel restrictions issued by U.S. government agencies, cancer centers, academic institutions and pharmaceutical and biotech companies; and the counsel of infectious disease experts,” the cancer research organization said in a statement.

“It is clear that all of these elements significantly affect the ability of delegates, speakers, presenters of proffered papers and exhibitors to participate fully in the annual meeting.”

Meeting organizers anticipated more than 24,000 attendees from 80 countries and 500 exhibitors.

Additional information regarding hotel reservation cancellations, registration refunds and meeting logistics is available on the FAQ page of the AACR website.

Earlier Tuesday, the San Diego Opera announced it was canceling several performances of “Aging Magician” at the Balboa Theatre after the artists opted not to travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Tuesday, Voice of San Diego canceled a live podcast scheduled to record Wednesday with City Councilman Mark Kersey on the campus of UC San Diego.

–City News Service

