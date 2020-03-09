San Diego Resident Who Traveled Overseas Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Share This Article:

San Diego County health authorities reported Monday that a recent overseas traveler who lives in the county has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is the first case of the COVID-19 strain of the virus involving a resident of San Diego County, though officials stressed that it was related to travel.

“We do not have any evidence, nor do we believe, that this is a community-acquired case,” said Dr. Nick Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer. “It’s is a travel-related case.”

The patient, identified only as a women in her 50s, has serious symptoms and is being treated in isolation at a local hospital. Officials would not disclose which country she visited or where she lives, citing privacy concerns.

Her test results came back positive late Monday afternoon at the county Public Health Laboratory, which is sending specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

Dr. Eric McDonald of the county’s Epidemiology Immunization Branch said there is a “household contact,” and that person is under a self-quarantine, and some health care workers may have been exposed. He said there is not believed to have been any contact with the “general public.”

Through Monday, the county Health and Human Service Agency has placed 76 patients under investigation. Fifty-six have tested negative and 19 are pending.

Although the latest patient is considered the county’s first coronavirus case, the illness has had a presence in the San Diego area. Last week, authorities confirmed that a person who works at an AT&T retail store in Chula Vista had tested positive for the illness, prompting the temporary closure of some AT&T stores in the area. That patient was not considered a San Diego County case because the person actually lives in Orange County.

