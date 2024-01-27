CalFire San Diego.

Firefighters were working to contain a vegetation fire Saturday on a stretch of land right off Old Highway 80 near the Campo Indian Reservation in San Diego County.

The fire was reported around 11:54 a.m. at 3055 La Posta Circle in Pine Valley, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Officials said the fire was dispatched as a commercial vehicle fire, which spread to a half-acre while being pushed by windy conditions.

“Crews are attacking the fire and are making good progress reducing the spread. Law enforcement are investigating the origin of the fire,” Cal Fire officials told City News Service.

No further details were immediately available.

–City News Service