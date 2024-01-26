San Diego Police vehicles at the scene of the shootings. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded in San Ysidro.

Jose Antonio Granados Jr., 30, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Camino Del Rio West in the Midway area and booked on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Jorge Osuna, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 4 a.m. Monday found Osuna and two other men, ages 20 and 31, wounded in the 100 block of East Calle Primera, just west of Interstate 5 and less than a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Paramedics took the victims to trauma centers, where Osuna was pronounced dead. The other two men, whose names have not been released, were hospitalized for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening wounds.

Exactly what prompted the shooting remained unknown Friday.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect and victims all knew each other from living in the area,” Campbell said. “Detectives believe there was some sort of argument or confrontation that led up to the shooting, although details are not yet clear.”

Granados was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon. Jail records did not immediately indicate any charges filed in connection with the wounding of the two surviving victims of the shooting.

–City News Service