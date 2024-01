San Diego Police vehicles at the scene of the shootings. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One man is dead and two others wounded following early morning shootings in San Ysidro on Monday, San Diego Police reported.

A suspected lone gunman fled the scene in a white vehicle, according to news reports.

Police received a call of shots fired at 4:05 a.m. near San Ysidro Suites on 190 East Calle Primera and found three victims when they arrived.

No further information was immediately available as the police investigation continued.

City News Service contributed to this article.