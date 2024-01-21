crime stoppers logo with the phone number (888) 580-8477

An elderly woman whose son was arrested for physically assaulting her has died.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive on Friday afternoon.

There, they found 77-year-old Vickie Bodle, who showed signs of physical assault. She was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her head and neck. She died two days later.

The victim’s son, 53-year-old Travis Bodle, was detained after further investigation and booked into at the San Diego Central Jail.

Homicide detectives have updated the charge against Bodle to murder.

No one else was at the residence and there were no other victims, according to the sheriff’s department. However, at this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.