Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A 53-year-old Jamul man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged physical dispute with his mother, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched at around 1:33 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call in the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The San Diego County Fire Department said the suspect’s mother, Vickie Bodle, 77, showed signs of physical assault and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was in critical condition, a report from the department said.

The victim’s son, Travis Bodle, was detained after further investigation. No one else was at the residence and there were no other victims, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bodle was booked into at the San Diego Central Jail.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service