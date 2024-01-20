Chula Vista officers at a DUI checkpoint. File photo courtesy of the department

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night at an undisclosed location in the South Bay city.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 6 p.m. to midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Officer Brian Carter said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The department said the checkpoint location would be chosen based on previous drunk driving crashes.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.