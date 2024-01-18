A view of packages of methamphetamine seized near Campo. Photo credit: Courtesy, SD Sector Border Patrol

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 128 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent traffic stop on Interstate 8.

Agents on patrol near Campo around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 12 stopped a grey SUV heading westbound near the Sunrise Highway exit.

A Border Patrol K-9 team conducted an air sniff of the SUV, alerting to the probable presence of narcotics. Agents inspected the front wheel well and the undercarriage of the vehicle and found multiple foil-wrapped packages containing a crystal-like substance.

Tests revealed the packages contained methamphetamine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $192,000.

The driver, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

During fiscal year 2023, San Diego Sector agents seized more than 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,100 pounds of cocaine, 111 pounds of heroin and 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

This seizure is part of the recently announced Operation Apollo, a joint regional effort by federal, state and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.