Packages of drugs hidden in a vehicle. Courtesy CBP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that CBP officers confiscated more than 14,000 pounds of hard narcotics worth tens of millions of dollars at California ports of entry in November.

In a press release, the agency said it seized 347 pounds of fentanyl, 22 pounds of heroin, 3,117 pounds of cocaine, and 10,609 pounds of methamphetamine in 182 separate incidents.

“Our dedicated workforce is committed to protecting American communities from these devastating drugs,” said CBP’s San Diego director of field operations, Sidney Aki.

CBP said that it also confiscated the vehicles used to smuggle drugs.

The drug seizures follow the announcements of Operation Apollo and the CBP Strategy to Combat Fentanyl and Other Drugs.