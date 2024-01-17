A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured when he was struck by a turning car in Miramar, San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a 71-year-old woman driving a 2022 Chevy Bolt south on Padgett Street stopped at the intersection with Miramar Road and then pulled into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, according to Officer John Buttle.

A 21-year-old man riding a Yamaha R1 westbound on Miramar Road hit the car as the woman was crossing the road to turn left.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured left rib, liver laceration and broken right elbow. The woman was not injured.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.