Law enforcement at the scene of a fatality double stabbing in National City. Courtesy Onscene.TV.

Law enforcement is investigating a stabbing of two unhoused people behind a National City fitness center Friday morning, leaving one man dead and the other hospitalized.

The incident took place at about 10 a.m. at a strip mall on North Euclid Avenue, just north of Division Street.

During the fight, one man reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other two, then fled.

One of the victims died at the scene, Lt. Antonio Ybarra told reporters. Paramedics took the other to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

The reason for the fight was unclear. All three men appeared to be homeless, the lieutenant said.

No description of the assailant was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this story.