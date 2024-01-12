Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A former U.S. Navy doctor who took part in a scheme to file false medical claims to a military insurance program in exchange for unearned benefits was sentenced Friday.

Michael Villarroel was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Christopher Toups, a former U.S. Navy chief petty officer who prosecutors said orchestrated the scheme, was sentenced last October to 30 months in prison. Toups’ ex-wife, Kelene Meyer, was a nurse who falsified medical records to bolster the claims of fake injuries. She was sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said several co-defendants were also stationed locally as part of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One in Coronado.

Prosecutors say Villarroel and his co-defendants bilked the Traumatic Servicemembers Group Life Insurance Program out of around $2 million by submitting fraudulent claims for faked or exaggerated injuries or disabilities.

Villarroel received kickbacks in exchange for falsely stating that he determined servicemembers had legitimate injuries and provided medical records for use in the fabricated claims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

City News Service contributed to this report.