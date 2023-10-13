Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A former San Diego-based U.S. Navy servicemember who took part in a scheme to make false medical claims to a military insurance program in exchange for unearned benefits was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison.

Christopher Toups, 46, a former chief petty officer, pleaded guilty to conspiring with several others to bilk the Traumatic Servicemembers Groups Life Insurance Program out of around $2 million.

Prosecutors said the defendants submitted fraudulent claims for fake or exaggerated injuries or disabilities.

Toups personally received around $400,000, more than anyone else involved in the scheme. Prosecutors say he also actively recruited other Navy sailors to submit fake claims and received part of their payouts. A prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum alleges Toups “had a hand in nearly all the fraudulent claims.”

In total, 10 defendants were charged by federal prosecutors.

Among them is Navy doctor Michael Villarroel, who approved applications for what he knew were false claims and received more than $180,000 in kickbacks. Villarroel pleaded guilty earlier this year and awaits sentencing.

Kelene Meyer, a nurse who was married to Toups during the scheme’s time period, falsified medical records to bolster the claims of fake injuries. She also pleaded guilty and is slated for sentencing later this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said several defendants were stationed locally as part of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One in Coronado.