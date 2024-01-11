A Coaster train prepares to leave downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A man died after being struck by a Coaster train in Middletown Thursday, just hours after another fatal Coaster incident.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a northbound Coaster hit a man near Pacific Highway and Sassafras Street, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason King said.

It was unclear why the pedestrian was on the tracks.

The other man died about 13 miles to the north, near the edge of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, at about 6:30 a.m.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

– City News Service