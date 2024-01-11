A passenger train fatally struck a man trying to rescue his dog Thursday on a stretch of rail at the edge of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The southbound Coaster train hit the unidentified pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Carmel Mountain and Sorrento Valley roads, just west of Interstate 5 in northern San Diego, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason King said.

At the time of the fatal impact, the man was trying to rescue his dog, whose leash had somehow become stuck on the tracks, according to OnSceneTV.com. The animal survived unharmed, the video news agency reported.

–City News Service