Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 13-year-old girl was critically injured Thursday in a bicycle crash in Pacific Beach, police reported.

The rider lost control of her bike while traveling west in the 1400 block of Pacific Beach Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The youth, who was not wearing a safety helmet, fell onto the roadway near Riviera Drive and struck her head on the pavement, Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

– City News Service