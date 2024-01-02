The wreckage of the SUV below the I-805 overpass. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities have publicly identified a 61-year-old Orange County woman who died over the New Year’s weekend in a car crash on a Chula Vista freeway bridge.

Veronica Sandoval of Anaheim lost control of the vehicle she was driving on Interstate 805 south of Telegraph Canyon Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The southbound car veered to the right, crashed off the overpass at East Naples Street, and landed on the roadway below, the agency reported. Sandoval died at the scene.

–City News Service