A California Highway Patrol cruiser. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

The investigation continued Monday into a fatal accident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Spring Valley on New Year’s Eve.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a report of a collision came in between a vehicle and a pedestrian on southbound State Route 125 north of Jamacha Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“A 60-year-old San Diego man was driving a grey 2013 Toyota Prius southbound on State Route 125 south of Jamacha Road,” the CHP said. “At the same time, a 62-year-old male pedestrian, a tow operator, was securing a gold Toyota Camry onto the flatbed of a white 2014 Hino flatbed tow truck parked on the right shoulder of SR 125 southbound. For an unknown reason, the right front of the Toyota Prius crashed into the left rear of the Hino flatbed tow truck. The Prius continued in a southerly direction and the front of the vehicle struck the tow-operating pedestrian. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene despite life-saving efforts.”

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

The Toyota Prius driver, who was not identified, was not injured.

The victim was not identified pending notification of kin.

City News Service contributed to this article.