A tow truck driver was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 8 p.m. Sunday on southbound State Route 125 just north of Jamacha Road, NBC7 reported.

The driver, who was outside his tow truck at the time, reportedly died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, the station reported.