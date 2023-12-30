A total of 23 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including one truck, two engines and three medic, fire officials said. Photo via OnScene.TV

Firefighters were working a vehicle rescue on a freeway in San Diego Saturday amid steady rain in the area.

Units were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. Saturday to southbound Interstate 805 near the North Park neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 23 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including one truck, two engines and three medic, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The circumstances of the rescue was not immediately known.

–City News Service