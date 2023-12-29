A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who was stabbed to death in San Marcos this week has been identified.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a stabbing report in the 100 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road, just north of Route 78.

Angela Marie Lanway, 42, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives took the suspect into custody at the scene, identified as Ziyah Jay Patterson, 29.

Patterson was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

“This was an isolated incident,” said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in a release. “There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Callers can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.