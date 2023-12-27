A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman was stabbed to death in San Marcos and a suspect arrested at the scene, authorities reported Wednesday.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a stabbing report in the 100 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road, just north of Route 78.

Lt. Joseph Jarjura said deputies discovered a woman with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies detained the suspect at the scene of the crime, Jarjura said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the stabbing and gathering evidence on Wednesday. The motivation and circumstances of the crime were still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.