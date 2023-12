Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters Wednesday responded to a natural gas leak at a single-family home in the Carmel Valley neighborhood.

San Diego Fire Rescue Department said a call came in at 11:04 a.m., with crews on the scene at 11:11 a.m. regarding a broken line at 9986 Via Daroca.

There were no reports of casualties, evacuations or injuries.

Units responding included four engines, one truck, four battalion chiefs and 24 personnel, with assistance from the City of Poway.

–City News Service