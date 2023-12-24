San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters were battling a structure fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Corridor neighborhood Sunday.

Units were dispatched at 8 a.m. Sunday to 3245 El Cajon Blvd., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 28 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two trucks, four engines and one medic, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

City News Service contributed to this article.