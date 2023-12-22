Skid marks from the sideshow are visible in the street. San Diego Police Department photo

Seven cars belonging to people who participated in several “sideshow” street takeovers have been seized, police said Friday.

The seven cars reportedly belonged to people who participated in multiple street race events that took place in National City, Chula Vista and San Diego earlier in December.

The seizures are part of a broader effort to crack down on unsanctioned street races and related events.

In 2022, state law was amended changing the definition of gross negligence manslaughter to include those “participating in a sideshow, an exhibition of speed, and speeding over 100 mph.”

On Dec. 9, approximately a hundred people attended a sideshow takeover at several intersections in San Diego County, including Highland Avenue and E. 30th Street in National City, Industrial Boulevard and Main Street in Chula Vista, Dalbergia Street and Vesta Street in San Diego and Home Avenue and Fairmount Avenue in San Diego.

“These dangerous acts often result in property damage, hit-and-run collisions, fraud, serious injuries and even death,” said SDPD Lt. D. Hall. “These events present a serious danger to both participants and the public.”

San Diego, El Cajon and National City police, along with San Diego California Highway Patrol officers, say they have identified multiple participants and more than 20 vehicles.

“On Dec. 21, these agencies seized seven vehicles that had participated in these sideshows,” said Hall. “Investigations are currently underway for felony vandalism, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, aiding and abetting, hit-and-run, and spectating at a sideshow. The damages to the streets cause by these events will cost taxpayers $15,000 to $24,000 to clean, re-slurry, and repaint each intersection.”

Hall said involved drivers may also face criminal prosecution for their participation as well. He added court orders have been obtained to seize additional vehicles for their participation in sideshows. The registered owners of vehicles who fail to abide by the court order to surrender their vehicles may also face criminal prosecution.

Police officers are currently conducting additional operations to impound these vehicles, Hall said.

City News Service contributed to this report.