Two views as rescuers who started their attempts to free a man in the late afternoon worked after nightfall. Photo credit: @SDFD via X

A man trapped in a hole along the side of a cliff in Sunset Cliffs near Orchard and Cable streets since Thursday afternoon was rescued Friday, fire officials said.

The man was reported to be in good condition before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Responders said the man, who was not identified, was alert and talking to emergency crews after being extricated. He had been stuck since 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

San Diego Fire Department officials said the man had been trapped from the waist down.

“The entry point was only about 18 inches in diameter, which has caused extreme difficulty in getting him out,” officials said.

Rescue teams from San Diego and the Chula Vista Fire Department worked Thursday until the tide began to rise, which forced them to pause, according to authorities. The trapped man was provided with electrolytes, hot packs and blankets until morning, when rescue efforts resumed. An engine company remained there overnight with him.

A team of volunteer rescuers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrived at 4:40 a.m. Friday to assist with resumed rescue efforts.

Units responding included one division chief, one medical supervisor, seven engines, three battalion chiefs, one truck, one medic and 59 personnel.

Updated at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 22, 2023

–City News Service