The remains of the truck after the crash in Altadena. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A driver died in a fiery crash early Friday when her box truck skidded off the freeway in Altadena, crashed onto the left shoulder and hit a tree.

Firefighters could not save the woman, who may have been partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash, around 1:30 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

The California Highway Patrol reported on a traffic incident log that the truck appeared to have been traveling southbound on Interstate 805, then headed across the transition road to southbound Interstate 15 before ending up on the shoulder engulfed in flames.

As of 6 a.m., the transition ramp remained closed for the morning commute. The uprooted tree also had to be removed.