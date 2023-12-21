Officer Anthony Elliott and his family. Courtesy Peace Officers Research Association of California

A police sergeant critically injured in a shootout at a 4S Ranch shopping center two weeks ago was airlifted Thursday to an out-of-state hospital for a specialized procedure.

Anthony Elliott, a , a six-year member of the San Diego Police Department, continues to recover from a gunshot wound to the head.

Elliott was shot Dec. 7 while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4S Commons Town Center Supermarket parking lot. Elliott’s family said his left arm and left leg are paralyzed from a bullet lodged in his brain that physicians have been unable to remove.

Fox 5 on Thursday reported that a procession of police officers at 9 a.m. escorted Elliot from Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he has been treated since the shooting, to the semi-private AirCare terminal at San Diego International Airport.

“The San Diego Police Department extends its deepest thanks to all who have given their support over the past two weeks,” the department said in a statement.

Officers shot and killed the man suspected of wounding Elliott.

– City News Service