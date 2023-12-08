A sheriff’s cruiser at the entrance to the shopping center. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A San Diego Police officer was seriously wounded late Thursday night during a shootout with a vehicle theft suspect at a supermarket parking lot in 4S Ranch, authorities said.

The officer was hospitalized in serious but stable condition following the incident around 11:30 p.m. at the 4S Commons Town Center, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which is conducting the official investigation.

A spokesman for the department said officers spotted the suspect inside a store and attempted to contact him. The suspect ran out and then fired at least one round at the officers, striking one in the head.

That prompted multiple officers to discharge their firearms. Multiple rounds struck the suspect. He went to the ground and his firearm was lay near him. The suspect was hospitalized but pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Friday.

“This is a very dangerous situation, multiple rounds being fired at officers. The officers did a phenomenal job tonight,” Police Chief David Nisleit said in an interview with 10News. “Obviously we have a sergeant in the hospital, that makes me emotional. But the officers did an amazing job tonight.”

The identities of of the wounded police officer and the dead suspect were not immediately released.

Update: Our Sergeant is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.



On behalf of @ChiefNisleit and the entire San Diego Police Department family, we thank all our allied agencies who responded in our time of need. pic.twitter.com/mCyimKlwYE — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 8, 2023

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after-hours line, 858- 565-5200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.