An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A possibly impaired driver who crashed his truck into multiple parked cars in the El Cajon area before the vehicle overturned had to be extricated from the vehicle Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m., El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

“A man driving a truck crashed into at least three parked cars, before the truck ended up on its side at the intersection of Vernon Way and Cuyamaca Street,” Larson said. “Citizens witnessing the crash tried to help the trapped driver get out of the vehicle, but were unable to help him.”

Larson said the man was trapped inside his truck for about 20 minutes before he was extricated by a fire department crew.

“The truck driver wasn’t injured,” Larson said. “No one was injured, and there was property damage only to the truck and the parked vehicles which were struck.”

Larson said the truck driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

–City News Service