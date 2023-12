Medics assist patients at the YMCA in Mission Valley. Photo credit: @SDFD via X

Several swimmers fell ill Thursday at the YMCA in Mission Valley, and some needed to be sent to local hospitals.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported via social media that crews were evaluating 12 kids and one adult after the incident at the YMCA on Friars Road.

Six patients had been sent to hospitals as of 7 p.m. Medics labeled the injuries as minor, the department said.

SDFD officials did not report a suspected cause of the illnesses.