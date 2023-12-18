San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

A 62-year-old La Mesa man died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle in Escondido, authorities said Monday.

According to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, Craig Arthur Jameson died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jameson was on a 2017 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle heading east on Highland Valley Road, east of Bandy Canyon Road, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber, of the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old man from San Marcos, driving a 2019 Toyota Camry, was exiting a residential driveway onto Highland Valley Road in front of the motorcycle rider, Grieshaber said.

The motorcyclist “steered right to avoid a crash, but was unsuccessful, and the motorcycle crashed into the right front bumper of the Toyota,” Grieshaber added.

The rider was ejected, and both he and the bike landed north of the northern edge of Highland Valley Road, Grieshaber said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he died from his injuries, Grieshaber said, adding the Toyota driver was not injured. According to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, Jameson was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Grieshaber said.

City News Service contributed to this article.