A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

Three male juveniles have been arrested in a series of “takeover syle” armed robberies at convenience stores across San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Police made a traffic stop Friday connected to the ongoing investigation, and arrested two 16-year-old males and a 14-year-old male suspected of involvement in at least six cases of armed robbery in the city, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers allegedly recovered three firearms during the stop, which included an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and at least one unserialized “ghost gun,” officials said. One of the suspects was also wanted in connection with a recent series of delivery-driver robberies, police said.

All three suspects were booked into juvenile hall. Their identities were being withheld because of their age.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the alleged crimes to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.