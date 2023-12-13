A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators of at least 10 “takeover style” armed robberies of convenience stores over the past six weeks.

Suspects in the late-night robberies have been described as young Black and Hispanic males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. They enter the stores in groups ranging from one to four and brandish firearms at the clerk.

In some of the cases, cash drawers and registers have been taken.

“These crimes are extremely concerning because of the potential for violence and loss of life,” said Lt. Adam T. Sharki. “Based on the suspect descriptions and actions, we believe at least ten of these robberies in the city of San Diego have been committed by the same group.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.