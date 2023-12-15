A San Diego Police SWAT team moves in early Friday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A domestic violence suspect surrendered early Friday after about two-and-a-half-hour standoff Clairemont Mesa, San Diego Police reported.

Lt. Adam Sharki said someone texted 911 just after 1 a.m. Friday saying they were being held hostage at an apartment in the 5200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

A police SWAT team was called to the location.

Around 3:30 a.m. a woman came out safely, the lieutenant said. About 4 a.m., the male suspect surrendered to police.

Brandon Grosso was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence, Sharki said. The woman being held was not injured, he said.

OnScene.TV and City News Service contributed to this article.