A San Diego Police cruiser at the scene of an incident. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

San Diego Police are investigating four similar armed robberies that occurred over a one-hour period Saturday night and Sunday morning involving suspects with similar descriptions.

The first occurred at 10:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of B street involving four male juveniles between ages 15 and 17, who entered Golden Hill Liquor, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Two were armed with handguns and two were not, he said. The two with handguns ordered the employee to open the register and took cash and bottles of Hennessey Cognac. They fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The second occurred at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Mission Village Drive, Buttle said.

Three male suspects entered the store and two pointed guns at the employee, then one removed cash from the register while the others took liquor and other merchandise. They fled on foot.

The third occurred at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of Aero Drive, Buttle said. One suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and took money from the register while the other two took cigarettes and other items before fleeing on foot.

The fourth was at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, he said. The suspect armed with a handgun walked up to the counter and demanded cash from the register. This time the three drove away westbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in a dark colored vehicle.

The suspects were described as Black and they wore face masks during the third robbery. One had a handgun and wore a black jacket with red sleeves, red hoodie and green or gray pants. Another had a handgun and wore a black hoodie or brown sweater, black or gray pants and gray shoes. and the third wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

There were no reports of injuries during any of the robberies.