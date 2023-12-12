A Border Patrol agent is positioned by the border fence. Photo by Chris Stone

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to using unreasonable force on a woman at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and has agreed to resign from law enforcement as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Andre Maurice Chevalier, 41, admitted to pulling a woman out of a vehicle and throwing her into a primary inspection booth at the port of entry on April 23, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The woman struck her face on the booth and Chevalier then shoved her against her car and handcuffed her, prosecutors said. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not detail why Chevalier pulled the woman out of the vehicle or why he detained her.

Chevalier pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law and as part of his plea agreement, has resigned and agreed not to seek employment with any federal law enforcement agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In a statement, San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said, “Mr. Chevalier’s conduct was inexcusable. His guilty plea and resignation mean he no longer has authority over, or the opportunity to abuse, those entering the country.”

