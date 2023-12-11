Emergency personnel at the scene on the fatality on Interstate 805. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles on the northbound U.S. Interstate 805 in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

In response, Caltrans announced the closure of all lanes on the northbound I-805 just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard for an unknown period, according to the CHP.

The accident was first reported at 5:13 a.m. on the highway. Somehow, the pedestrian “wandered out into the lanes,” said CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

Latulippe added the vehicles that hit the unidentified pedestrian remained at the scene, and the CHP is investigating what happened.