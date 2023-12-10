A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Be alert: On Friday, Dec. 15, the Santee Sheriff’s Station will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city of Santee.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or are taking medications that can affect your ability to drive, please take these precautions to avoid a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab, or public transportation – to get home.

Walking while impaired is also dangerous. Have someone sober walk you home or stay with you until a sober driver is available to pick you up.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

Hosting a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.