The new downtown San Diego Superior Court and satellite courts will have new download charges starting Jan. 1, 2021.
The new downtown San Diego Superior Court and satellite courts will have new download charges starting Jan. 1, 2021. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who allegedly struck a pedestrian with her car in North Park, causing injuries that resulted in his death nearly a week later, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Donna Jacobs, 76, faces a felony count of hit-and-run causing death and a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter count.

Jacobs is accused of hitting Stephen Debow with her car around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 21, then leaving the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian said Debow was crossing Utah Street at an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Ioniq that continued down the road for about 65 feet while the victim was on the car’s hood.

Debow, 42, died at a hospital six days later.

Jacobs was arrested last week, but remains out of custody on $100,000 bail. Egiazarian did not seek an increase in bail due to her age and lack of criminal history, but a judge in San Diego Superior Court did grant a request to order Jacobs to surrender her driver’s license and stop her from driving a vehicle under any circumstances.

Jacobs will have to give up her license at her next court appearance, scheduled for Dec. 18.

The hit-and-run count carries a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison, while the misdemeanor manslaughter count carries up to one year in county jail.

– City News Service