A woman who allegedly struck a pedestrian with her car in North Park, causing injuries that resulted in his death nearly a week later, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Donna Jacobs, 76, faces a felony count of hit-and-run causing death and a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter count.

Jacobs is accused of hitting Stephen Debow with her car around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 21, then leaving the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian said Debow was crossing Utah Street at an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Ioniq that continued down the road for about 65 feet while the victim was on the car’s hood.

Debow, 42, died at a hospital six days later.

Jacobs was arrested last week, but remains out of custody on $100,000 bail. Egiazarian did not seek an increase in bail due to her age and lack of criminal history, but a judge in San Diego Superior Court did grant a request to order Jacobs to surrender her driver’s license and stop her from driving a vehicle under any circumstances.

Jacobs will have to give up her license at her next court appearance, scheduled for Dec. 18.

The hit-and-run count carries a maximum possible sentence of four years in prison, while the misdemeanor manslaughter count carries up to one year in county jail.

– City News Service