San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

A Del Mar man who was gravely hurt last week when a vehicle hit him in a North Park intersection succumbed to his injuries Monday, authorities reported.

Stephen Debow, 42, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Debow had been hospitalized since Tuesday night, when a car hit him at Polk Avenue and Utah Street in San Diego, the agency reported.