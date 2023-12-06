Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A third San Diego man was behind bars Wednesday and facing murder charges in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting that fatally wounded two teenagers six weeks ago during a house party near Granite Hills High School.

Orsbuin Romolo Young, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder for allegedly taking part in the killings of the 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy in the 700 block of Mahogany Drive in El Cajon, according to police.

Patrol officers found the mortally wounded victims, whose names have been withheld at the request of their families, at about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 28 while responding to reports of a loud social gathering that erupted into gunfire just west of the intersection of Granite Hills Drive and East Washington Avenue, according to El Cajon Police Department Lt. Will Guerin.

Paramedics took the victims to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives eventually determined that several men had been involved in the shooting and had fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police, the lieutenant said. Investigators were able to identify the car with the help of an automated license-plate reader, Guerin said.

In mid-November, detectives arrested Bruce Dinh Luu, 21, and Dan Thong Nalab, 24, in connection with the slayings. Both have since been charged with murder.

Nalab was taken into custody by Chula Vista police on a firearms charge unrelated to the double homicide, and Luu was apprehended in San Diego by El Cajon police, aided by the East County Regional Gang Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives arrested Young at a San Diego home with the assistance of the federal task force and the San Diego Police Department, Guerin said.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the deadly shootings.