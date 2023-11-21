Exterior of El Cajon Police Department headquarters. Courtesy of the department

Two San Diego men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a suspected gang-related shooting that fatally wounded two teenagers last month at an El Cajon house party.

Dan Thong Nalab, 24, and Bruce Dinh Luu, 21, were taken into custody Saturday and Monday, respectively, in connection with the deaths of the 18-year- old man and 16-year-old boy, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The victims’ names have been withheld at the request of their families, ECPD Lt. Will Guerin said.

Patrol officers found the mortally wounded teens at about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 28 while responding to reports of a loud social gathering that erupted into gunfire at a residence in the 700 block of Mahogany Drive, just west of the intersection of Granite Hills Drive and East Washington Avenue, Guerin said.

Paramedics took the teens to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives eventually determined that at least two people had taken part in the shooting and had fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police, the lieutenant said. Investigators were able to identify the car with the help of an automated license-plate reader, Guerin said.

The lieutenant did not disclose what led police to the suspects. It also was not immediately clear whether both were suspected of firing on the victims, though only Nalab was booked on suspicion of firearms violations, including being a felon in possession of a loaded gun.

Nalab was arrested by Chula Vista police on a firearms charge unrelated to the double homicide, and Luu was taken into custody in San Diego by El Cajon police, aided by the East County Regional Gang Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The suspects were being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

–City News Service