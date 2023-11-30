Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA confiscated as part of an investigation that ended in two arrests. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego police

Six people are in custody, and law enforcement confiscated large amounts of drugs, along with illegal guns, as the result of ongoing investigations by San Diego-area agencies.

The first investigation began in October, San Diego police said in a Thursday news release.

The San Diego Narcotics Task Force had sought information on a case involving the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

The probe concluded Wednesday when detectives seized 60,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 5,000 ecstasy pills, nearly 9 pounds of cocaine and 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Edith Gonzalez-Ramirez and Edwin Valles on narcotics trafficking charges.

The second investigation began because of community complaints as residents in San Diego, East County and the South Bay alleged that illegal dispensaries were operating near schools and homes.

There were also reports that these illegal dispensaries were selling synthetics known as “Delta-8 THC” or “Delta-10 THC.” National poison control centers have received numerous reports of synthetically derived “hemp-based” product exposures causing hospitalizations and deaths.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, multiple agencies, including San Diego and Chula Vista police, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, served search warrants at six locations:

Canably, at 2971 India St. The establishment was allegedly selling and distributing cannabis and cannabis products within 1,000 feet of a school and homes.

A residence in the 6700 block of Bamburgh Drive in Clairemont Mesa, where two young children, aged 10 months and 5 years, and a teen, 14, live. Investigators seized 300 pounds of loose cannabis, 5,400 edibles, 13,900 concentrates, and cash. Police arrested Jose Delahoz and Valeria Rada on child endangerment and drug-related counts.

Elevated smoke shop, 1570 Garnet Ave., operating within 1,000 feet of Pacific Beach Middle School. Investigators recovered a loaded ghost gun, 331 loose cannabis pre-rolls and 426 concentrates.

The home of Elevated’s owner, 300 block of 14th Street. Investigators recovered evidence, including an unregistered handgun.

BestBudz smoke shop, 10010 Campo Road in Spring Valley. Deputies recovered 500 pounds of cannabis products.

A location in the 700 block of Camino Francisco, where Chula Vista police arrested Pedro Delahoz and Diego Delahoz on suspicion of drug offenses related to the investigation.

California law allows for the sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products only in compliance with specific regulatory and licensing requirements. State law also bars the sale of cannabis to minors, the sale of illegal synthetics and the possession of firearms.

In addition, city of San Diego regulations require businesses that sell cannabis or cannabis-derived products to have a specific cannabis retailer license allowing such sales.