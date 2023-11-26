A man was hospitalized overnight after he was shot in the chest after a fight in Lakeside Saturday, sheriff’s officials said.

They added on Sunday that a 16-year-old boy was also stabbed during the incident.

Authorities said the teenager was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital, and the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting was reported at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Carpenter told City News Service.

A young man was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for the stabbing, while the shooting suspect was still at large as of Sunday afternoon.

The motive for the fight which prompted the shooting and stabbing was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information regarding the incident to call the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest may be available.

City News Service contributed to this report.